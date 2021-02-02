LIVE: More Revelations Expected In Yorgen Fenech Case Over Daphne Caruana Galizia Assassination

د . إAEDSRر . س

More revelations are expected in today’s sitting of the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech for the murder of the journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

During last week’s hearing, it was revealed that Fenech had a copy of Melvin Theuma’s pardon before his arrest on 20th November 2019.

Meanwhile, Inspector Keith Arnaud confirmed that it was Joseph Muscat who had set up a WhatsApp chat between himself, Fenech, and Schembri just a day after the arrest of three men in connection to the murder.

Matthew Caruana Galizia also took the stand to detail him and his mother’s investigation into a major Electrogas leak. Fenech is a major shareholder and former director at Electrogas, which Caruana Galizia claimed could be the motive behind the assassination.

He will not continue his testimony today as he is abroad.

