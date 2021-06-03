LIVE: Nexia BT Associates Back In Court In Corruption And Money Laundering Case

Former Nexia BT partners Brian Tonna, Manuel Castagna, Karl Cini, and manager Katrin Bondin Carter are back in court this afternoon as the compilation of evidence in the state’s case against them continues.

They have been charged, together with seven others including former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri, with a host of criminal charges stemming from two magisterial inquiries.

All four of the accused have been granted bail, with a magistrate deciding in the last sitting that there was enough prima facie evidence for the four to stand trial.

The first inquiry was into the allegation that Tonna had transferred €100,000 in kickbacks from the sale of Maltese passports by Nexia BT to former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri.