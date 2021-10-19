LIVE: Robert Abela Delivers Budget Speech Amid Speculation About General Election

Prime Minister Robert Abela will this evening be addressing Parliament as part of a debate about the national budget announced for next year.

Last week Finance Minister Clyde Caruana announced the measures and proposals the government intends to pursue over the next 12 months, with Opposition leader Bernard Grech giving his reaction last night.

Tonight it is Abela’s turn to give us his take on the measures announced, in a speech that might be overshadowed by the announcement of a snap election.

Speculation has been mounting that Abela could call an election for 27th November. For this to be possible, an election would need to be called at some point this week.

Sources have indicated that uncertainty remains, even within government and Labour Party circles about whether Abela will go for a November election, or whether he will choose to go for an election next year.

The decision about when an election is held lies solely with the Prime Minister, who theoretically could call an election as late as June next year.

Abela has described the budget as the most social government in Maltese history. The measures have been largely welcomed by stakeholders, though concerns have been raised about whether the budget includes enough long-term measures.