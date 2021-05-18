LIVE: Suspected Caruana Galizia Bomb Suppliers And Associates Back In Court
The compilation of evidence against the men accused of providing the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia, as well as that in the case related to the 2015 murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop continues today before Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo.
Robert Agius and Jamie Vella stand accused of supplying the bomb that was used to kill the journalist, while Degiorgio and Adrian Agius have been charged with Chircop’s murder.
Yesterday, the court heard Etienne Cassar, a sales representative and former director at Cassar & Schembri Ltd., describe how the Agius brothers had purchased a store from the company for the operations of More Supermarkets.
The supermarket chain went bust in 2014, with owner Ryan Schembri fleeing the country in September that year, leaving a trail of debt behind him amounting to some €40 million.
The court has so far heard how Chircop had fronted Schembri and Adrian Agius – one of the two Tal-Maksar brothers – €750,000 as an investment in the businesses.
Yesterday’s sitting also heard the testimony of Brian Cutajar, a car dealer who said he had known the Agius brothers for years and who had sold the brothers a number of cars over the years.
Cutajar had a property in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, which he had bought from Adrian Agius in 2017. Through the purchase of this property he gave €165,000 to Carmel Chircop’s widow because there had been a mortgage on the property.
Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo is presiding over the case. Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin are defence counsel to the Agius brothers, while lawyer William Cuschieri is representing for George Degiorgio.
Lawyer George Camilleri is prosecuting on behalf of the Attorney General’s office together with Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspectors Shawn Pawney and Wayne Camilleri.
Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family, while lawyer Vince Galea is appearing for the Chircop family.
Share this with someone that needs to read it