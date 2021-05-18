LIVE: Suspected Caruana Galizia Bomb Suppliers And Associates Back In Court 

The compilation of evidence against the men accused of providing the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia, as well as that in the case related to the 2015 murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop continues today before Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo.

Robert Agius and Jamie Vella stand accused of supplying the bomb that was used to kill the journalist, while Degiorgio and Adrian Agius have been charged with Chircop’s murder.

Yesterday, the court heard Etienne Cassar, a sales representative and former director at Cassar & Schembri Ltd., describe how the Agius brothers had purchased a store from the company for the operations of More Supermarkets.

The supermarket chain went bust in 2014, with owner Ryan Schembri fleeing the country in September that year, leaving a trail of debt behind him amounting to some €40 million.