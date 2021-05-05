LIVE: Suspected Caruana Galizia Bomb Suppliers Back In Court

The compilation of evidence against the men accused of providing the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia, as well as that in the case related to the 2015 murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop continues today before Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo.

Robert Agius and Jamie Vella stand accused of supplying the bomb that was used to kill the journalist, while Degiorgio and Adrian Agius have been charged with Chircop’s murder.

Yesterday, the court heard Chircop’s wife Mary Rose describe the events leading up to her husband’s assassination back in 2015.

She told the court that she had been aware of the fact that her husband was owed €600,000 by Adrian Agius at the time of his murder.

She told the court that she had even met with Adrian Agius together with her husband on a number of occasions and that he had offered the couple a villa as repayment of his debt. Agius reached an out-of-court settlement with Chircop’s widow some two years after his death.

The police told investigators that Chircop has immediately named Agius as a potential suspect following her husband’s death.

Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin are appearing for the Agius brothers and Jamie Vella, while George Degiorgio is being represented by William Cuschieri.

Vince Galea and Alan Zerafa are present in court on behalf of the Chircop family, while Jason Azzopardi is representing the Caruana Galizia family.

Lawyer George Camilleri is representing the Attorney General’s office. Superintendent Keith Arnaud together with inspectors Shawn Pawney and Wayne Camilleri are prosecuting.

