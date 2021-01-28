LIVE: Testimonies Continue In Police’s Case Against Yorgen Fenech Over Daphne Caruana Galizia Assassination
Yorgen Fenech is back in court this morning for the compilation of evidence concerning his involvement in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia investigation.
Well-informed sources have suggested that we could be set for some crucial testimonies.
It is unclear whether state witness Melvin Theuma will testify. He’s been missing from court since July 2020 following a suicide attempt.
Share with someone who needs to follow this sitting!