LIVE: Vince Muscat Faces Cross-Examination After Sensational Testimony In Daphne Caruana Galizia Case

Vince Muscat, who has pleaded guilty for his role in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, will face cross-examination at 9.30am today.

Last week, Muscat delivered a sensational testimony, proving the nation with chilling details on the murder plot itself, along with alleged links to some of Malta’s top officials.

Today, he will face cross-examination from parte civile lawyer Jason Azzopardi and defence lawyer William Cuschieri.