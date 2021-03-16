د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

LIVE: Vince Muscat Faces Cross-Examination After Sensational Testimony In Daphne Caruana Galizia Case

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Vince Muscat, who has pleaded guilty for his role in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, will face cross-examination at 9.30am today.

Last week, Muscat delivered a sensational testimony, proving the nation with chilling details on the murder plot itself, along with alleged links to some of Malta’s top officials.

Today, he will face cross-examination from parte civile lawyer Jason Azzopardi and defence lawyer William Cuschieri.

Share with someone who needs to follow this sitting!

READ NEXT: Malta’s NGO Commissioner Denies Government Influence In Repubblika Censure

Julian doesn’t like to talk about himself. But if he did, he would let you know that he’s into anything that has got to do with politics, the environment, social issues, and human interest stories.

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?