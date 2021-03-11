د . إAEDSRر . س

LIVE: Vince Muscat Testifies In Daphne Caruana Galizia Murder Case

Vince Muscat, one of the men who murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, will testify today for the first time since entering a guilty plea.

Muscat will be testifying in the case against George and Alfred Degiorgio. All three men were the first to be arrested and charged in connection to the case.

Muscat pleaded guilty to the charges two weeks ago. He has also been granted a presidential pardon in exchange for evidence in the murder of Carmel Chricop.

In a recent sitting, Arnaud gave hints at what Muscat has told investigators. We will find out the extent of it today.

