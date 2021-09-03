LIVE: Yorgen Fenech In Court For Start Of Dark Web Weapons Case

The alleged mastermind behind the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination Yorgen Fenech is back in court this morning for the start of the compilation of evidence in the police’s case against him over his alleged attempts to purchase weapons off the dark web.

Fenech was last week charged with attempting to purchase military-grade weapons off the dark web, including two grenades, two Glock pistols, a Skorpion automatic pistol and some 700 rounds of ammunition in November 2018.

The court has also heard about Fenech’s attempts to purchase cyanide poison, though he has not been charged with this offence.

He is understood to have affected all the transactions in Bitcoin.

Fenech is due to appear before Magistrate Nadine Lia, who was selected to preside over the case.