LIVE: Yorgen Fenech In Court For Start Of Dark Web Weapons Case
The alleged mastermind behind the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination Yorgen Fenech is back in court this morning for the start of the compilation of evidence in the police’s case against him over his alleged attempts to purchase weapons off the dark web.
Fenech was last week charged with attempting to purchase military-grade weapons off the dark web, including two grenades, two Glock pistols, a Skorpion automatic pistol and some 700 rounds of ammunition in November 2018.
The court has also heard about Fenech’s attempts to purchase cyanide poison, though he has not been charged with this offence.
He is understood to have affected all the transactions in Bitcoin.
Fenech is due to appear before Magistrate Nadine Lia, who was selected to preside over the case.
Lia is the daughter-in-law of Pawlu Lia, former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s lawyer as well as the government’s representative on the Commission for the Administration of Justice – responsible for taking disciplinary action against members of the judiciary.
He has also defended former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri but renounced his brief in wake of Schembri’s arrest back in 2019.
Lia has so far recused herself from cases related to the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination on three occasions so far but it is unclear whether she will do so again this time around.
You can follow proceedings through our live blog below
