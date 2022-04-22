Livid Swieqi Resident Threatens To ‘Poison And Kick’ Dog If He Finds Anymore Unwanted ‘Gifts’

Content warning: this article contains strong language A special message one Swieqi resident clearly at the end of their tether left outside their home has been shared widely across Maltese social media. The message, which seems to have come after the resident in question found some dog waste outside their home, is full of threats in broken English to both the dog in question, as well as its owner. Here’s the message verbatim: “If I catch you shit the dog here I will kick your dog slap/kick you I don’t give a fuck you have no respect x2 times I swear in your face and maybe poison your dog good day and fuck off”

As horrible as it is to find dog poop outside your door – especially first thing in the morning – many people wondered if this was the best response to it. “I disagree with hitting and poisoning the dog, it doesn’t know better. But I’d do the same and more to the owner as written,” said one person. “Honestly, the amount of anger, violence, irritation and rudeness that’s going around is absolutely shocking,” said another. “It’s so upsetting to see how people are treating one another, with no empathy, no understanding, no common decency.” Malta deals with regular cases of animal abuse as well as poison left in public for dogs to eat, so it’s not exactly the best look to threaten pets like this. However, one can only imagine how someone could be left feeling if this was a regular, ongoing issue.

Cover photo: Frank Vincentz via Wikimedia How would you react if you found some warm unwanted gifts outside your home?

