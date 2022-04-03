12% Of Maltese Children Still Do Not Own A Computer In Their Own Home

A large number of Maltese children – as much as 12% – still live in a household without a computer.

It may surprise many, but the results emerged through a 1900-person MISCO survey launched by the Lisa Maria Foundation.

The study was launched to determine what effects the pandemic had on children’s activities, and many other startling findings emerged.

It was revealed that 87% of those who participated in the survey were concerned about their family’s health, while 61% of students claimed to be ‘afraid of the future’.

The results were of some concern, considering the major reliance on online learning that took place after the COVID-19 pandemic became a mainstay in our lives.

So much so, that the Foundation took to address the findings in a symposium that took place on 18th March. An event attended by no less than 30 professionals in the field.