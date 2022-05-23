54-Year-Old Man Rushed To Hospital After Fight Breaks Out In Ħamrun Bar

A 54-year-old man suffered grievous injuries after a fight broke out in a bar in Triq il-Kbira San Ġuzepp, Ħamrun.

The victim, a Somalian man who resides in Marsa, appeared at the Hamrun police station at 2am on Monday 23rd May. After describing the incident, he was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital because of his injuries.

Police later arrested two men in connection with the case, a Birkirkara resident of 35 years and a 17-year-old San Ġwann resident.

Police investigations are currently underway.