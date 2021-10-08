د . إAEDSRر . س

7 Shots You Can’t Miss Of The Lightning Storms That Hit Malta Over The Last Few Days

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Lightning has become an all-too-common sight over the last few days, as massive clouds appeared to be constantly circling around our islands.

Some photographers have been busy capturing these chilling yet mesmerising scenes, and we’ve compiled a set of seven photographs that you absolutely cannot miss.

1. Daniel Cilia

2. Arthur Quintano

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

3. Adel Ferrito

4. Meyanderings

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

5. James Scicluna

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by James Scicluna (@james.scic)

6. Glenn Buhagiar

7. Alfred Farrugia

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alfred Farrugia (@alffarrugia)

Do you have any other awesome shots from the recent storms? 

READ NEXT: Teenage E-Scooter Rider Injured After Accident In Gżira Main Road  

When Sasha (formerly known as Sasha Tas-Sigar) is not busy writing about environmental injustice, she's either shooting film or out at sea. She's passionate about society and the culture that made her. Follow her at @saaxhaa on Instagram, and send her anything related to the environment, art, and women's rights at [email protected]

You may also love

View All