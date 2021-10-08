7 Shots You Can’t Miss Of The Lightning Storms That Hit Malta Over The Last Few Days
Lightning has become an all-too-common sight over the last few days, as massive clouds appeared to be constantly circling around our islands.
Some photographers have been busy capturing these chilling yet mesmerising scenes, and we’ve compiled a set of seven photographs that you absolutely cannot miss.
1. Daniel Cilia
2. Arthur Quintano
3. Adel Ferrito
4. Meyanderings
5. James Scicluna
6. Glenn Buhagiar
7. Alfred Farrugia
Do you have any other awesome shots from the recent storms?