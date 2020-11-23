83-Year-Old Man In Critical Condition After Getting Hit By A Car In Rabat

An 83-year-old man from Mdina has suffered serious injuries after a traffic incident on Triq is-Saqqajja Rabat.

The victim was hit by a Toyota Landcruiser this morning at 7.30 am. It was driven by a 77-year-old from San Pawl il-Baħar.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

District police as well as a medical team were on the scene.

A magisterial inquiry led by Magistrate Rachel Montebello has been opened.

Investigations are underway.

