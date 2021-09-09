Air Malta’s Newly Implemented Gender Neutral Terms Welcomed By LGBTIQ+ Community

“Ourselves and other NGOs offer free support for the LGBTIQ community,” the NGO concluded.

“Thank you Air Malta for this initiative. For those people that will be seeing comments by others that think that it is okay to make fun of others, have courage and look for help if you feel that you need it,” MGRM wrote on Facebook, offering a safe space of support.

MGRM was first to react to the news, welcoming the changes made and personally thanking the airline for the initiative, while offering its support to the community.

Local gender equality NGOs MGRM – Malta Gay Rights Movement and ARC – Allied Rainbow Communities have reacted to the newly implemented gender-neutral terms by Air Malta.

ARC Malta also had a positive reaction to the news and told Lovin Malta that it is in favour of this change.

It stressed how when addressing a crowd, one is in this way being respectful towards all individuals when making use of gender-neutral terms.

“In the case of an airline, when the pilot or stewardess is addressing the entire passenger fleet as ‘Dear Passengers’ rather than ‘Ladies and Gentlemen’ you are recognising that other genders exist beyond male and female,” ARC told Lovin Malta.

It also highlighted how the problem with heteronormative society is that people tend to underestimate that non-binary people actually exist.

The local airline announced the new gender-neutral language use earlier this week on Tuesday.

“Diversity and equality are core values at Air Malta, and the airline welcomes all its customers, irrespective of their nationality, race, political ideology, religion and gender,” Air Malta said in the initial announcement.

Gender-neutralism or the gender neutrality movement is the idea that policies, language, and other social institutions should avoid distinguishing roles according to people’s sex or gender.