Another One-Wheeled Driver Hits Malta’s Roads With His Own Unique Creation

One man seems to have drawn inspiration from Malta’s motorised unicyclist, earlier seen cruising through Malta’s streets and beating traffic.

A photo sent to the Lovin Malta newsroom showed one Maltese man gracing the roads with a similar vehicle. But in place of having a bike seemingly taken from a sci-fi flick, this man has sported his own creation and used a car tire to spice up the cockpit.

 

The photo followed footage sent to Lovin Malta that showed a cyclist ease effortlessly from lane to lane on some of Malta’s notorious high-traffic roads, such as Regional Road.

Could we be seeing more strange vehicles hit Maltese roads in the days to come?

