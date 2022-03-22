Birżebbuġa Residents And NGOs Rally Behind Call To Protect Wied Żnuber From Airstrip Development
Birżebbuġa residents rallied together at the parish square, calling for the protection of Wied Żnuber and its surroundings amid concerns of an airstrip development.
Activist group Moviment Graffiti organised the gathering after initial plans for a cultural nature walk were scrapped due to the unfavourable weather conditions that swept the country last weekend.
Among those present were historians and biologists, of whom were able to talk of the importance of the ecological infrastructure, indigenous to the area.
Prime Minister Robert Abela has ruled out any development on ODZ land within Wied Żnuber, having responded to the question posed by the Times of Malta on 16th March.
Regardless, Abela’s statement failed to quash fears arising from any development taking place, since plans have not yet been withdrawn.
The plan for the airstrip by the valley and the cliffs was announced last month at the signing of an agreement between the government agency INDIS and an airplane model association.
The project was planned in secret and escaped public consultation but was expected to have major environmental and social impacts.
Plans seen by farmers of the area indicate that the project would be massive, taking up around 44 acres of garigue and agricultural land – the equivalent of seven football pitches.
Attendees at the event once again called for plans to be withdrawn immediately, urging authorities to re-designate the site as ODZ so that it can be enjoyed by the public, used by farmers, and serve as a buffer zone to the Natura 2000 site.
No less than sixteen local NGOs united in the fight to save Wied Żnuber, appealing for the plan to be withdrawn immediately.
Each organisation represented a wide spectrum of interests – from environmental organisations to girl guides, from fishermen to social and cultural groups – each had penned a letter to Prime Minister Robert Abela calling on him to withdraw plans for a mini-airstrip in the Wied Żnuber area of Birżebbuġa.
