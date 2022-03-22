Birżebbuġa Residents And NGOs Rally Behind Call To Protect Wied Żnuber From Airstrip Development

Birżebbuġa residents rallied together at the parish square, calling for the protection of Wied Żnuber and its surroundings amid concerns of an airstrip development.

Activist group Moviment Graffiti organised the gathering after initial plans for a cultural nature walk were scrapped due to the unfavourable weather conditions that swept the country last weekend.

Among those present were historians and biologists, of whom were able to talk of the importance of the ecological infrastructure, indigenous to the area.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has ruled out any development on ODZ land within Wied Żnuber, having responded to the question posed by the Times of Malta on 16th March.

Regardless, Abela’s statement failed to quash fears arising from any development taking place, since plans have not yet been withdrawn.