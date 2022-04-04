Bolt Announces Split From Maltese Partner As It Goes Independent

The food courier, taxi and e-scooter company Bolt announced on Monday morning they have parted ways with local company TXF Tech.

The partnership came to an end in March, after which Bolt started to operate in Malta independently. Bolt’s aim is to strengthen its position as a market leader in Malta and “make the market more competitive and introduce its global procedures and processes on the island” it said in a statement today.

According to the company, this means that the drivers and couriers working for it will have greater control over their own time and work more efficiently, making it possible to anticipate their earnings in the long run.

The company plans to increase the number of restaurants on its platform while continuing investment to keep charges low for customers. It also plans to hire more drivers to improve arrival times and overall customer experience, as well as introduce a drunk-driving prevention feature to allow for safer scooter rides.