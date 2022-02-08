Bride-To-Be Asks Robert Abela To Announce Election Date To See If It Clashes With Her Wedding

Let’s face it, many of us are currently eagerly awaiting word from Malta’s Prime Minister to announce the date of the next General Election. But one bride-to-be has taken to the PM Robert Abela and Deputy Minister Chris Fearne to express another delicate concern.

Abigail Cassar, a young bride-to-be, due to tie the knot on the 5th June this year, has expressed some concern about having her magical day sit precariously close to a potential election day.

As a result, she has taken matters to the highest authority in Malta.

“Please, before agreeing on an election, keep in mind that that weekend is the busiest for weddings,” she wrote in an open letter to Abela and Fearne.

To date, she has been engaged to her would-be husband for a year-and-a-half.

“[We] would highly appreciate that as soon as the election date is agreed, this is distributed around the country as soon as possible in order for us to make necessary arrangements.”

“Honestly, if the election falls on the 4th June, I would consider changing the date.”