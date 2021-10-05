British Man Caught Red-Handed With €80,000 In Cash At Malta’s Airport

A British man was caught red-handed with over €80,000 in cash as he was about to embark on a flight bound to Istanbul.

He presented himself at the customs at Malta International Airport with a cash declaration of €81,220 and £165.

However, when being questioned about the origin and the intended use of the money, the passenger couldn’t convince the authorities about the legitimacy of the funds.

The money was retained by customs and placed in a secured depository pending investigation, while the police and other authorities were notified.

