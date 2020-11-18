CBD Oil Entrepreneur Damon Booth To Guest On Today’s Episode Of Lovin Daily

د . إAEDSRر . س

Damon Booth, a local entrepreneur behind a hemp-oil business called CBD Box is set to guest on today’s episode of Lovin Daily.

Booth will talk to Lovin Daily’s hosts Johnathan Cilia and Tim Diacono on his goal to become the leading online retailer of licensed Cannabidiol (CBD) products and the state of cannabis legislation on the islands.

CBD is a beneficial derivative from hemp and is used in therapeutic oils, cosmetics and can even be used for pets.

Tune into Lovin Daily at 10am today to hear the latest in local news and this special interview.

You can even be in the chance to win a year supply of CBD oil by tagging someone under the video.

