Maltese Supermarket Donates Hundreds Of Products To Different Charities

During the Christmas holidays, the staff over at Welbee’s supermarkets set out to raise some funds. This act of kindness was made even greater when a total of €4,500 in Carrefour food products was given away.

All of these items were donated to Dar tal-Providenza and Foodbank Lifeline Foundation Malta.

On Friday 21st January 2022, these three with Jane Mizzi and Martin Micallef to hand over the much-needed food products to Foodbank Lifeline Foundation Malta and Dar tal-Providenza.