Let Us Close Class Windows, Maltese Teacher Appeals As She Posts Chilblains Photo

Sandra Gauci, a teacher and ADPD Political Candidate, is among the latest to raise alarm over another COVID-19 regulation, one many may have taken for granted.

Gauci, who took to social media to voice her concerns, accompanied her statement with a photo of her hands, reddened with chilblains.

‘Chilblains’ is a medical condition characterised by damage to vessels in the skin of hands and feet, a condition aggravated by cold temperatures.

Gauci’s condition, she states, has worsened as a result of the cold temperatures in her classroom, a consequence of being disallowed from closing classroom windows due to Covid-19 regulations.

“These are my hands, with chilblains. The cold temperatures in our classroom come as a result of leaving the classroom window open, and with us not being allowed to close it.”