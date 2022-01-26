Let Us Close Class Windows, Maltese Teacher Appeals As She Posts Chilblains Photo
Sandra Gauci, a teacher and ADPD Political Candidate, is among the latest to raise alarm over another COVID-19 regulation, one many may have taken for granted.
Gauci, who took to social media to voice her concerns, accompanied her statement with a photo of her hands, reddened with chilblains.
‘Chilblains’ is a medical condition characterised by damage to vessels in the skin of hands and feet, a condition aggravated by cold temperatures.
Gauci’s condition, she states, has worsened as a result of the cold temperatures in her classroom, a consequence of being disallowed from closing classroom windows due to Covid-19 regulations.
“These are my hands, with chilblains. The cold temperatures in our classroom come as a result of leaving the classroom window open, and with us not being allowed to close it.”
“All I ask, in my name and in the name of all those in class, is that you understand this situation.”
Her sentiments even alluded to the conditions children faced, amid the cold classroom environment.
“Dress your kids up properly, because their tracksuits simply aren’t enough to keep them warm. Sometimes, it’s so cold you can’t even think straight. Yet, there we remain.”
“Give more power to the school heads so that they can take the necessary action to protect their school and its staff.”
Do you think teachers should be allowed to close their classroom windows?