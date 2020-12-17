Community Shelters Are Sprouting Up Around Malta To Help People To Get Back On Their Feet
An initiative by the Ministry of Social Accommodation is funding specialised shelters for people to get back on their feet and bring life back to certain areas in Malta.
The “Housing For Tomorrow” policy involves taking unused, decimating properties to create inclusive and affordable housing for groups that need them the most.
“In Malta, we don’t have a category of specialised housing, nor do we have widespread affordable housing, but we’re getting there,” Rachael Scicluna urban anthropologist and chairperson of the Specialised Housing Programmes Board told Lovin Malta.
“The idea is to offer an integrated service to primarily vulnerable groups and minorities; like LGBT+ people, prisoners, children, the elderly and homeless.”
After scouting appropriate property, the dedicated board issues a call to NGOs who can present their proposals for community shelters. If accepted, architects are employed to design the spaces to fit their needs accordingly.
It’s also sustainable because it’s making use of buildings that already exist.
“These shelters are designed to help these people get back on their feet and flourish,” Scicluna added.
The Richmond Foundation is currently working on Dar Teresa in Bormla, a shelter for those with mental health issues. Meanwhile, prisoner-rehabilitation group Mid-Dlam Ghad-Dawl is focused on L-Ewwel Kenn.
“Dar Teresa for example, is biophilic, meaning it’s sensitive to the needs of people suffering from mental health problems. L-Ewwel Kenn is based on anti-ligature design, meaning they ensure there’s no possibility of self-harm and extra security for the community,” the urban anthropologist said.
Neighbours and people who’d make use of the shelters are also given a voice in these projects.
“The basis of design is aimed to elevate each community by thinking socially.”
“We do it by making sure everyone’s voice is heard. For example, NGOs are included in the planning process from the very beginning. We organise community meetings to keep neighbours informed. Minorities groups are also given a seat at the table,” Scicluna explained.
Malta Gay Rights Movement has just submitted their proposals for a shelter for LGBT people, which will open its doors in San Gwann in the new year.
“Dar Qawsalla will serve LGBT people over 18 as temporary accommodation,” Alex Caruana from MGRM explained.
It will be equipped with a social support system, a library, garden and other amenities to help them get on their feet.
“It’s not the first time we meet people without roofs over their heads, or can’t find shelter most are full.”
“Some people need extra care because of their sexual orientation and gender identity. Dar Qawsalla will provide holistic support,” Caruana added.
YMCA is also planning on opening a shelter called Y Communal House, for homeless people over 60 and those with disabilities.
Meanwhile, Dar Il-Mixtla, run by Fondazzjoni Sebħ, will cater to domestic abuse victims.
“We’re bridging the gaps in society in the most inclusive way possible,” Scicluna continued, saying she hopes more projects are put forward.
