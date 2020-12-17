Community Shelters Are Sprouting Up Around Malta To Help People To Get Back On Their Feet

An initiative by the Ministry of Social Accommodation is funding specialised shelters for people to get back on their feet and bring life back to certain areas in Malta.

The “Housing For Tomorrow” policy involves taking unused, decimating properties to create inclusive and affordable housing for groups that need them the most.

“In Malta, we don’t have a category of specialised housing, nor do we have widespread affordable housing, but we’re getting there,” Rachael Scicluna urban anthropologist and chairperson of the Specialised Housing Programmes Board told Lovin Malta.

“The idea is to offer an integrated service to primarily vulnerable groups and minorities; like LGBT+ people, prisoners, children, the elderly and homeless.”

After scouting appropriate property, the dedicated board issues a call to NGOs who can present their proposals for community shelters. If accepted, architects are employed to design the spaces to fit their needs accordingly.

It’s also sustainable because it’s making use of buildings that already exist.