Councillor Confirms Żebbuġ Dog Was Already Reported Dead Before Being Burned
Independent councilor and activist Steve Zammit Lupi has confirmed that the dog that was burned and left in a box in Żebbuġ was dead long before being set on fire.
“This same dog was reported dead one day before after being found in the side of an alley. There were no visible wounds,” he wrote on social media.
“He was about to be picked up but someone thought it a good idea to set him on fire.”
On Sunday 23rd May, Passers-by at a Żebbuġ tennis court were horror-stricken after coming by the gruesome sight.
A photo of the dog was later shared on social media and it sparked immediate outrage as people expressed their anger at the act.
Presently, the reasons why the dog was set on fire are unclear.
