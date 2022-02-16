Customs Dog Zekkin Sniffs Out €15,000 Undeclared Cash At Malta’s Airport

Zekkin, a black lab currently working as a Customs Canine at Malta International Airport has just used his talents to sniff out €15,030 in undeclared cash.

Whilst on duty, he was able to intercept a Maltese woman en-route to Dubai, giving a positive indication towards the passenger.

Customs Officers asked the woman how much money she was carrying at the time, to which she replied €10,000.

When asked to present all the money she was carrying, the woman presented a total amount of €10,030. A thorough search in her checked-in luggage also led to the discovery of another €5,000.

The woman was offered an out-of-court settlement to which she agreed to and was administered a fine.

Zekkin, take a bow!