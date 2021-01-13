‘Democracy Has Died’: Charles Azzopardi Accuses Prime Minister Of Dictating Who Should Sit In Parliament

Former Rabat mayor Charles Azzopardi said he’s proud to severe ties with the Labour Party after they blatantly blocked his chances of winning the casual election for Edward Scicluna’s seat in Parliament this week.

“Democracy has died,” Azzopardi said, accusing the Prime Minister of dictating who should sit in Parliament.

“Do not deceive your people. I am proud that I am no longer one of you,” he continued.

The election for former Finance Minster Edward Scicluna’s seat saw Azzopardi and former PN MP Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando lose to Gavin Gulia, current chairperson to the Malta Tourism Authority.

Today, Gulia resigned just minutes after he was sworn in, opening the door for the Labour Party to co-opt an MP into Parliament, as it did with Ministers Clyde Caruana and Miriam Dalli last year.