‘Democracy Has Died’: Charles Azzopardi Accuses Prime Minister Of Dictating Who Should Sit In Parliament
Former Rabat mayor Charles Azzopardi said he’s proud to severe ties with the Labour Party after they blatantly blocked his chances of winning the casual election for Edward Scicluna’s seat in Parliament this week.
“Democracy has died,” Azzopardi said, accusing the Prime Minister of dictating who should sit in Parliament.
“Do not deceive your people. I am proud that I am no longer one of you,” he continued.
The election for former Finance Minster Edward Scicluna’s seat saw Azzopardi and former PN MP Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando lose to Gavin Gulia, current chairperson to the Malta Tourism Authority.
Today, Gulia resigned just minutes after he was sworn in, opening the door for the Labour Party to co-opt an MP into Parliament, as it did with Ministers Clyde Caruana and Miriam Dalli last year.
Azzopardi said the knew he wouldn’t win this casual election because he and his wife had witnessed a similarly blatant block vote against him in Rabat in the general election of 2017.
“Don’t call me any longer. Prime Minister, do not contact me again and do not send me messages and people at home. Leave me in peace and quiet,” he stressed.
