€1 Million Project For Sports Complexes And Green Areas Across Five Maltese Locations

Seven major projects – of which include sports complexes and green spaces – have been launched in five different Maltese localities by the Ministry for Social Accommodation.

The project would see the construction of two sports complexes in Siġġiewi and two gardens in Kalkara and Ħ’Attard.

In addition, restoration works would be carried out on two Mosta gardens, as well as an existing sports complex in Ħal-Qormi.

The ambitious Government project was made a reality thanks to a €1 million investment from the Housing Development Fund, which falls under the remit of the Housing Authority.

The announcement came from Minister for Social Accommodation Roderick Galdes and Parliamentary Secretary for Citizenship and Communities Alex Muscat during a press conference in Ħ’Attard today.