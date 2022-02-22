€1 Million Project For Sports Complexes And Green Areas Across Five Maltese Locations
Seven major projects – of which include sports complexes and green spaces – have been launched in five different Maltese localities by the Ministry for Social Accommodation.
The project would see the construction of two sports complexes in Siġġiewi and two gardens in Kalkara and Ħ’Attard.
In addition, restoration works would be carried out on two Mosta gardens, as well as an existing sports complex in Ħal-Qormi.
The ambitious Government project was made a reality thanks to a €1 million investment from the Housing Development Fund, which falls under the remit of the Housing Authority.
The announcement came from Minister for Social Accommodation Roderick Galdes and Parliamentary Secretary for Citizenship and Communities Alex Muscat during a press conference in Ħ’Attard today.
“Our vision has motivated us to create a housing development fund,” Minster Galdes began. “A fund which is already bearing the desired fruit, because today we have announced seven much needed projects distributed over five Maltese localities.”
The project was designed with the scope of having better suited areas for youths to engage in activities. However, the inclusion of gardens in otherwise ‘urban’ areas was deemed an important move in strengthening the aesthetic appeal of the community, all the while improving each residents’ quality of life.
“This joint vision is what brought us here, to this moment. A vision to see modernisation of our nation by way of ideas which improve our quality of life.”
