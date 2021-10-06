Education Ministry Orders Investigation Into 3-Year-Old Girl Left Behind On School Bus

The Education Ministry has launched an investigation into the incident where a 3-year-old girl was left alone in a garage after she was forgotten on a school bus.

It says the ministry was not aware of the incident, and that the minister has given instructions for the case to be investigated.

The incident took place on the girl’s second day of school, as she was allegedly left behind in the school bus instead of being dropped off at her after school club.

With her mother at work and no supervisor present, it appears that she wasn’t noticed in the bus, and the driver returned to the school to park the bus.

The girl’s mum said she spent around three hours by herself, screaming and crying for help.

However, the bus driver denied that the girl was left alone at any point, saying she was found as the minivan had returned to the school. He said she was dropped off at the school club immediately after that.

