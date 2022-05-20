Endangered Loggerhead Turtle Found Dead In Maltese Waters After Choking On Marine Debris

Armed forces have found a dead turtle in Malta’s waters, with the cause of death likely being suffocation from a helium balloon.

The turtle is part of an endangered species known as ‘Loggerhead’, and was only three years old.

Local NGO Nature Trust has been running a campaign against the use of helium balloons for the past ten years and has once again appealed to the public to avoid using them.

When in water, discarded balloons often bear a striking resemblance to jellyfish, which in turn, are often fed on by turtles.

“Even biodegradables should never be used. They can be mistaken for food by birds and marine animals once they fall into the sea. Thousands of animals die each year of marine debris,” they wrote in a media release.