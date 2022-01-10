Environmental NGO Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA) has filed a formal objection with the Planning Authority against a proposed major construction project in an area of high landscape protection in Għajnsielem.

FAA raised questions about the validity and the depth of information available in order for the necessary assessment on the project to take place in accordance with the law. Additionally, the proposed works to be carried out could be in violation of legal clauses preventing such work from taking place.

“In view of the site’s sensitive nature, it is highly irregular that this application has been uploaded for public representations without the required elevations,” the FAA wrote. “Since the back part of the site is not built up to the south, this proposed six-story building will create a blank party wall.”