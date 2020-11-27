Fans Won’t Stop Sending Packages To Adrian Zammit After Police Showed Up During A Livestream

Adrian Zammit, Marsa’s most important influencer, took a shock to the system earlier this week during one of his regular livestreams.

With about 1,800 people watching live, police knocked on Zammit’s door, apparently warning him to be more careful with what he says during his streams.

Before he knew it, he had deleted his stream, and was left feeling humiliated.

“I’m OK now,” Zammit told Lovin Malta. “I was being silly on camera and the police knocked on my door. They told me to be more careful in what I’m saying.. it was a bit random, I didn’t even say anything wrong on my live.”

To add to the chaos, Fido, Zammit’s beloved pet, escaped as officers were speaking to him.

“They had to run behind him to catch him… I wish I had video of it. He’s quite fast,” Zammit said of his pet dog.

Jokes aside though, Zammit, who is oftentimes patient in the face of adversity, said the visit left him in a terrible mindset, and wondered if something could be done to better the procedure police use when visiting people.