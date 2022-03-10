Foster Clark Teams Up With Attrans Ltd To Donate 23,000kg Food And Drink To Ukrainian Refugees

The massive donation has already kicked off its 2,600 km journey to make its way towards the city of Kielce in Poland, transported by Attrans Ltd who were quick to Foster Clark’s call for help. There it will be distributed by the European Food Bank Federation to several locations where Ukrainian refugees have taken shelter.

Local food producer, Foster Clark Limited has donated 23,000kg of food products to the people of Ukraine, amounting to a total of two million servings of food and drink.

The Russian government’s invasion of Ukraine on 24th February has seen the widespread displacement of people in the country as bordering handle a mounting refugee crisis.

As of 9th March, more than 2.1 million refugees had left Ukraine, while countless others have had to seek shelter elsewhere in the country. Almost half of the refugees are children.

People all over the world have joined in to help with countless people in Malta also leading donation drives to help the effort.

The European Food Bank Federation is the agency for a number of multinationals that are part of a relief aid effort. You can contribute to the global effort by donating to the food bank using this link.

