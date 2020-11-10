Four COVID-19 Patients Die At Mater Dei Hospital

Malta’s Health Ministry has just reported the deaths of four COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours.

The first case was a 74-year-old man who tested positive on 4th November.

The second victim is a 61-year-old man who tested positive on 23rd October.

The third COVID-19 patient to die is an 83-year-old man who tested positive on 30th October.

The final case is that of an 99-year-old man who tested positive on 5th November.

The four men died over the last 24 hours at Mater Dei hospital.

Just yesterday, the Health Ministry announced three more deaths, already making this week one of Malta’s most deadly for COVID-19 patients with just two days in.

Malta’s current COVID-19 death count now stands at 85.

