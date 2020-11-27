Four More COVID-19 Deaths Bring Malta’s Total Virus Toll Up To 132

Moments after Saħħa’s daily upload announced that Malta has 128 total COVID-19 deaths, Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said the island’s total death count actually stands at 132.

This comes after a further four patients passed away overnight.

An 85-year-old woman who tested positive on 13th November died yesterday.

A 73 year-old-man tested positive on 20th November earlier today.

Another 72-year-old man tested positive on 22nd November 22 and died today.

Another man, 81 years old, tested positive on 26th November and also died today.

This means there’s been a total of seven virus victims announced within the last 24 hours, with three more being reported just yesterday evening.

