د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Four More COVID-19 Deaths Bring Malta’s Total Virus Toll Up To 132

By ,

0

Moments after Saħħa’s daily upload announced that Malta has 128 total COVID-19 deaths, Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said the island’s total death count actually stands at 132.

This comes after a further four patients passed away overnight.

An 85-year-old woman who tested positive on 13th November died yesterday.

A 73 year-old-man tested positive on 20th November earlier today.

Another 72-year-old man tested positive on 22nd November 22 and died today.

Another man, 81 years old, tested positive on 26th November and also died today.

This means there’s been a total of seven virus victims announced within the last 24 hours, with three more being reported just yesterday evening.

What do you make of this?

READ NEXT: ‘We Are Doing An Excellent Job’: Good Samaritan Home Calls Out ‘Recycled Misinformation’, Insists It's Licensed As A Hospital

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK
BLACK FRIDAY OFFER

That's 5 Gifts Sorted!

5 Books for 9.99€ each
BUY NOW