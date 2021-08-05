From Noise To Streets Smelling Like Toilets, St Julian’s Residents Protest Lack Of Law And Order 

Fed up with the state of their town, a group of St Julian’s residents staged a protest this evening to demand more law and order. The residents, who were joined by mayor Albert Buttigieg, gathered in Spinola to flag six concerns they want the authorities to deal with. 1. There are no public conveniences (temporary or otherwise), despite the fact that the area is frequented by hundreds of people day and night during the summer months. This results in the residents having to clean up unspeakable messes every single morning, with obvious health hazards. Our streets smell like latrines. 2. Nightly disturbances between midnight and 6 am with young people singing and shouting or playing amplified music at full volume. Often, cars park illegally on the slipway, open their car doors and play music at high volume while they relax in their cars.

3. When residents repeatedly ask for respect, the answer is often, “Call the police, they won’t come!” 4. The above is not strictly factual, because the police do turn up on occasion but only to request the revellers to move on and not book them. What normally happens is that once the police leave, these individuals return, often even noisier, because they now have an axe to grind. 5. Regular looting from and vandalism of boats moored in Spinola Bay as well as those on land. 6. Illegal parking in front of slipways and blocking of road leading to the sea impeding all traffic. Should an emergency arise in any residence reached through this road, no emergency vehicle could possibly get through.

"This situation is becoming impossible to live with," the residents said in a statement. "Signs in various languages requesting respect for residents would be greatly appreciated." "Moreover, we collectively propose regular police patrols (especially at night) and that anyone caught breaking the peace in this residential area is booked and not just requested to move on. There are at least four live publicly accessible webcams that cover the area which can be utilised to survey Spinola Bay." "Unless word gets around that this behaviour is unacceptable in Malta, we will continue to suffer the consequences."

