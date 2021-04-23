Ħamrun Mayor Proposes Pedestrianising Main Street: ‘People Must Be Prioritised Over Cars’  

Ħamrun mayor Christian Sammut has proposed removing traffic entirely from a chunk of Triq il-Kbira San Ġuzepp and converting the area into a pedestrianised zone.

Sammut has published designs drafted by Steve Compagno, which will see the part of Triq il-Kbira San Ġuzepp between Pjazza San Pawl and the San Gejtanu church pedestrianised.

“Should people be prioritised over cars in this area? Should parking be replaced by open spaces and embellishment? Should it be closed off to traffic in the weekend?”