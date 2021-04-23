Ħamrun Mayor Proposes Pedestrianising Main Street: ‘People Must Be Prioritised Over Cars’
Ħamrun mayor Christian Sammut has proposed removing traffic entirely from a chunk of Triq il-Kbira San Ġuzepp and converting the area into a pedestrianised zone.
Sammut has published designs drafted by Steve Compagno, which will see the part of Triq il-Kbira San Ġuzepp between Pjazza San Pawl and the San Gejtanu church pedestrianised.
“Should people be prioritised over cars in this area? Should parking be replaced by open spaces and embellishment? Should it be closed off to traffic in the weekend?”
“I believe that cars can no longer be the priority as they’ve been so far, because we know what the result has been.”
“I believe we need a change in mentality and must take decisions to breathe life into the centre of Ħamrun so that people will be constantly prioritised over cars.”
Ħamrun was one of 42 Maltese towns and villages which last year declared their interest in an initiative by the Local Councils Association and Transport Malta to pedestrianise streets. The results of this ‘Slow Streets’ initiative are expected to be announced in the near future.