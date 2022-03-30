‘Harsh Times Created Strong Leaders’: Robert Abela Pays Tribute To Gorg Borg Olivier And Dom Mintoff
Prime Minister Robert Abela paid a heartwarming tribute to former Prime Ministers Gorg Borg Olivier and Dom Mintoff, praising them for being ‘strong leaders born of harsh times’.
The newly elected Prime Minister, who emerged to resounding applause, made the announcement in a public address for Malta’s Freedom Day.
The occasion is the anniversary of the withdrawal of British troops and the Royal Navy from Malta in 1979.
“It did not come easy, but it was a journey that showed that so long as we stand together, nothing is impossible,” Abela said, later remarking that while Malta was on the bring of the worst economic crises of its time, it became a call for some of Malta’s greatest leaders to step forward.
“Through harsh moments, there emerged strong leaders,” Abela added.
“Thanks to the work of [former Prime Minister] George Borg Olivier which lead to our Independence and we became a nation.”
“And then, it was the Perit (architect) Dom Mintoff, that made this nation a republic.”
Abela especially hailed Mintoff for having overcome multiple hurdles in the face of the daunting tied to the restoration of Malta’s economy.
“So began the journey that saw [Mintoff] re-build our economy, to the point where we were able to fend for ourselves and not rely on anyone.”
“It was there that emigration and total poverty had ended.”
Abela thanked Mintoff for having set the pace for Maltese resilience in the years to come, hailing him for the courage to challenge one of the greatest global superpowers of the World, at the time.
He drew comparisons to the modern challenges the country faces, amongst which was the pandemic, which affected the economy. Still, Abela insisted that in the face of such hurdles, Malta remained a ‘miracle economy’.
“The pandemic [wreaked havoc] on our economy. But this time, the Maltese had solid legs to stand on. We had leadership that made everyone stand and fight together.”
“Millions of Euros were invested, in an effort to control the effect of the pandemic.”
“Where in the past we had high rates of unemployment, we now have the lowest rates in the history of our country.”
Abela then turned to address the nation and thanked them for the trust that saw the Labour Party cruise to another landslide election win during the 2022 electoral campaign.
“Now, because you didn’t let the past scare you from the future, you lent us your trust to continue making this country even better.”
“Let us look forward, together, with humility, as we continue to make the country better, together.”
What do you make of this?