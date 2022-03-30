‘Harsh Times Created Strong Leaders’: Robert Abela Pays Tribute To Gorg Borg Olivier And Dom Mintoff

Prime Minister Robert Abela paid a heartwarming tribute to former Prime Ministers Gorg Borg Olivier and Dom Mintoff, praising them for being ‘strong leaders born of harsh times’.

The newly elected Prime Minister, who emerged to resounding applause, made the announcement in a public address for Malta’s Freedom Day.

The occasion is the anniversary of the withdrawal of British troops and the Royal Navy from Malta in 1979.

“It did not come easy, but it was a journey that showed that so long as we stand together, nothing is impossible,” Abela said, later remarking that while Malta was on the bring of the worst economic crises of its time, it became a call for some of Malta’s greatest leaders to step forward.

“Through harsh moments, there emerged strong leaders,” Abela added.

“Thanks to the work of [former Prime Minister] George Borg Olivier which lead to our Independence and we became a nation.”

“And then, it was the Perit (architect) Dom Mintoff, that made this nation a republic.”

Abela especially hailed Mintoff for having overcome multiple hurdles in the face of the daunting tied to the restoration of Malta’s economy.

“So began the journey that saw [Mintoff] re-build our economy, to the point where we were able to fend for ourselves and not rely on anyone.”

“It was there that emigration and total poverty had ended.”