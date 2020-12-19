Heavy Police Presence In Raħal Ġdid Linked To Possible Drug Raid

د . إAEDSRر . س

A police operation in Raħal Ġdid is currently on-going in what is expected to be a drug raid.

Police confirmed with Lovin Malta that an operation is being carried out on Triq il-Melita, but didn’t confirm whether it is connected to drug-related crimes. The street is currently closed for traffic and heavy police presence has been spotted.

Newsbook reported that it may be related to drug trafficking arrests.

This is a developing story

