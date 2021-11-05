Here’s Why Attard Local Council Installed A Camera In The Public Women’s Bathroom

A woman who visited a public toilet in an Attard public bathroom encountered something she never expected to see in the ladies lavatory: a camera.

Slightly worried, she reached out to Lovin Malta. “I wanted to draw your attention to this,” she said. “Is this even legal?”

Having a camera pointed at you while using a public restroom isn’t the most comfortable feeling, especially in a world where women already are wary of their surroundings as soon as they are on their own.

And it wouldn’t be the first time this year that a camera had been installed in a bathroom to spy on women doing their thing, and a similar incident happened at Mater Dei back in 2019.