Here’s Why Attard Local Council Installed A Camera In The Public Women’s Bathroom
A woman who visited a public toilet in an Attard public bathroom encountered something she never expected to see in the ladies lavatory: a camera.
Slightly worried, she reached out to Lovin Malta. “I wanted to draw your attention to this,” she said. “Is this even legal?”
Having a camera pointed at you while using a public restroom isn’t the most comfortable feeling, especially in a world where women already are wary of their surroundings as soon as they are on their own.
And it wouldn’t be the first time this year that a camera had been installed in a bathroom to spy on women doing their thing, and a similar incident happened at Mater Dei back in 2019.
However, Attard Local Council had a good reason to have the CCTV cameras installed in the bathrooms next to the public school.
They informed this newsroom that they are there to combat daily vandalism and illegal abuse of substance.
The council also shared a photo showing that the camera is not pointing at the inside of the cubicle.
“Nevertheless, we are placing an order for louvers to be installed at the upper part of the door,” a representative said.
There is also a cctv in the men’s bathroom as to ensure everyone’s safety as well as their privacy.
Have you ever encountered anything like this?