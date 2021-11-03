‘I Regret To Inform Konrad Mizzi That He Is Still Going To Jail,’ Says Matthew Caruana Galizia

Matthew Caruana Galizia has taken yet another dig at Konrad Mizzi in a status uploaded to Facebook this evening.

“I regret to inform Konrad Mizzi that he still going to jail,” Caruana Galizia, son of assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia said in a post.

Within the same status, Caruana Galizia then commented saying, “Actually, I don’t regret it at all,” which sparked a multitude of reactions from spectators.