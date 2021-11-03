د . إAEDSRر . س

‘I Regret To Inform Konrad Mizzi That He Is Still Going To Jail,’ Says Matthew Caruana Galizia

Matthew Caruana Galizia has taken yet another dig at Konrad Mizzi in a status uploaded to Facebook this evening.

“I regret to inform Konrad Mizzi that he still going to jail,” Caruana Galizia, son of assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia said in a post. 

Within the same status, Caruana Galizia then commented saying, “Actually, I don’t regret it at all,” which sparked a multitude of reactions from spectators.

This comes after Konrad Mizzi appeared in front of the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, after having refused to do so four times. 

Today’s two-hour sitting has left the country as lost as it was before about the manner in which the contract was awarded to Electrogas. 

As a minister, Mizzi was responsible for overseeing Malta’s shift to natural gas-derived energy but the project has been mired in corruption allegations.

Mizzi resigned his ministerial post in November 2019 and was later expelled from the Labour Party following revelations about profits made by the company 17 Black through its involvement in an Enemalta wind farm project in Montenegro.

