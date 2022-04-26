Iconic Childhood Magazine Sagħtar ‘Makes Leap Into The Digital World’ With New App

Sagħtar, the iconic childhood magazine we all know and love has taken a leap into the digital world with the launch of an online app, and some neat new features with it.

The popular publication will now be made available on your mobile phone, and will also have some neat, new features to go along with it.

To many, Sagħtar is synonymous with Maltese childhood, with publications hitting Malta’s classrooms since 1971.

The change was made possible with an investment of €20,000 from a scheme known as the VOPS Scheme, issued by the Ministry for Inclusion, Voluntary Organisations, and Consumer Rights.