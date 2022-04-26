Iconic Childhood Magazine Sagħtar ‘Makes Leap Into The Digital World’ With New App
Sagħtar, the iconic childhood magazine we all know and love has taken a leap into the digital world with the launch of an online app, and some neat new features with it.
The popular publication will now be made available on your mobile phone, and will also have some neat, new features to go along with it.
To many, Sagħtar is synonymous with Maltese childhood, with publications hitting Malta’s classrooms since 1971.
The change was made possible with an investment of €20,000 from a scheme known as the VOPS Scheme, issued by the Ministry for Inclusion, Voluntary Organisations, and Consumer Rights.
Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli, who presides over the ministry, praised the incentive for having revolutionised a childhood legacy and a pillar of the Maltese language.
“Today Sagħtar, after 51 years and almost 370 publications, will continue to be renewed after this leap into the digital world,” she said.
Elaine Germani, Chairperson of the Sagħtar Foundation expressed both excitement and pride after having bridged the gap from old to new, allowing children today to continue engaging with the content we have regarded so dearly over the passing years.
“We always had a clear idea that Sagħtar cannot be just a print magazine but we need to make a leap in technology to reach more children,” she said.
“Apart from the magazine as we know it, through the app they will also be able to listen to stories in Maltese while reading them, along with a number of other new features.”
The new features included within the app are designed specifically to help readers better interact and participate with the content of the magazine.
Would you be downloading the app?