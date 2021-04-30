Illegal Kiosk Structure Which Dominated Sliema Promenade Has Been Removed
An illegal kiosk outdoor seating structure which was recently erected in the middle of the Sliema promenade has been removed.
Sliema’s local council announced the news this evening, posting photos of the current state of the kiosk exterior, with the glass structure conspicuous by its absence.
“The local council is pleased to announce that the government authorities have enforced the removal of the illegal structures placed on either side of the Kiosk at the Strand, following pressure from many residents, spearheaded by the local council,” it said in a statement.
The kiosk’s structure wasn’t part of the original planning permit and its owners asked the Planning Authority to sanction it after erecting it.
Several Sliema residents had complained about the structure and over 2,300 people signed a petition objecting to its development.
“I cannot suffer and watch our promenade being stripped from its main purpose of relaxation and pleasure and being eaten up by these companies,” the petition started by Free Our Pavements read.
“The Sliema promenade has been constantly raped by the addition of kiosks, street promoters and labelled advertisement. A once-pleasant walk has turned into an obstacle, an exceedingly difficult one too.”