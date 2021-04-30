Illegal Kiosk Structure Which Dominated Sliema Promenade Has Been Removed  

An illegal kiosk outdoor seating structure which was recently erected in the middle of the Sliema promenade has been removed.

Sliema’s local council announced the news this evening, posting photos of the current state of the kiosk exterior, with the glass structure conspicuous by its absence.

“The local council is pleased to announce that the government authorities have enforced the removal of the illegal structures placed on either side of the Kiosk at the Strand, following pressure from many residents, spearheaded by the local council,” it said in a statement.