‘It’s Draconian’: Remove Mandatory Quarantine At Hotels For Maltese Residents, PN Says

Maltese residents should be allowed to quarantine at home after returning from a dark red country, PN stated in a press conference today.

“Health objectives can be met with home quarantine,” Claudette Buttigieg said. “Residents should be allowed to stay at home.”

“The PN agrees with quarantine from dark red zones, but it was already very debatable for a Maltese resident to be forced into quarantine at a hotel against a cost,” added Clyde Puli.

“In some cases, it is even more draconian – for instance, when a person with Down syndrome is forced to quarantine in a hotel.”