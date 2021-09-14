‘It’s Draconian’: Remove Mandatory Quarantine At Hotels For Maltese Residents, PN Says
Maltese residents should be allowed to quarantine at home after returning from a dark red country, PN stated in a press conference today.
“Health objectives can be met with home quarantine,” Claudette Buttigieg said. “Residents should be allowed to stay at home.”
“The PN agrees with quarantine from dark red zones, but it was already very debatable for a Maltese resident to be forced into quarantine at a hotel against a cost,” added Clyde Puli.
“In some cases, it is even more draconian – for instance, when a person with Down syndrome is forced to quarantine in a hotel.”
“Not all trips are holidays, some Maltese people have their relatives overseas,” Puli said. “We’re making a clear difference between residents and tourists. We can’t treat them the same.”
The PN said that any restriction imposed on personal freedom must be justified, rather than enforcing inconsistencies that confuse people.
Buttigieg refused to question the reasoning behind which countries are classified as ‘dark red’, arguing the party is only stating that Maltese residents should be allowed to quarantine at home.
Do you think Maltese residents should be allowed to quarantine in their own home?