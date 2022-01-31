LESA To Continue Fining Persons Who Breach Quarantine Rules Despite Maltese Court Ruling

LESA (Law Enforcement System Agency) will continue to issue fines against persons for breaching quarantine regulations.

This goes against a magistrate’s declaration, wherein it was declared that like many other entities, they had no legal power to enforce the rules, Times of Malta have reported.

“Since there are ongoing court proceedings on such cases, it is not prudent to comment further at this stage,” LESA CEO Svetlick Flores stated.

Flores stated that proceedings will continue before the courts and commissioners for justice, where the agency continues to argue such cases.

“Every case has to take its course… this decision can be raised by the defense in the individual cases but it does not necessarily mean that every case is going to be thrown out,” one lawyer said.