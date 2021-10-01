‘Malta Doesn’t Care About Women’s Rights’: Escort Speaks Out On Colombian Students Doing Sex Work To Pay Quarantine Costs

“It’s messed up,” she said. “I mean, if it was done between consenting adults, no harm was caused.”

Julia has a strong opinion about the verdict. “Imprisonment for women for having control over their body? Shameful.”

The three Colombian English-language students had set up a brothel in St Julian’s to foot the bill for hefty quarantine costs, for which they were fined €250 each and sentenced to nine months imprisonment.

A local escort , Julia*, spoke out about the fact that the students were fined €250 each and sentenced to nine months imprisonment, saying that Malta “clearly doesn’t care about women’s rights”.

Last week, three Colombian students who came to Malta to study English ended up running a brothel to pay for their hefty quarantine costs.

Instead, she said, police should be investigating sex trafficking and other issues.

“If the problem is taxes, then the government should do something about it! Make it safe, make it a real job. Once it’s legal, less women will be subject to sex trafficking and controlled by a pimp who beats them to do cheap work.”

She added, “Malta clearly doesn’t care about women’s rights. It’s not safe to abort, it’s not safe to have sex…”

When asked if she feared being caught herself, she said she thinks she’s in the grey area, not living solely off prostitution money.

There is a difference between being forced to do sex work and choosing to do so. While women deserve the right to use their bodies as they wish, they also deserve the right to be protected from being forced into an industry they don’t want to be in.

Fining the Colombian students for their work, which they were doing in the first place due to financial hardship, is only feeding into the problem. If they couldn’t pay for quarantine costs, how do you think they’ll get the money to pay their fines?

*The source’s name has been changed to ensure the individual’s anonymity.