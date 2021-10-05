Malta Police Union Disagrees With Testing Officers For Alcohol: ‘Consumption Is Not Illegal’
The Malta Police Union disagrees with the new policy that will have police officers undergo drug and alcohol tests as of next year.
The Union issued a statement, saying that, although it agrees with any drug test to detect any abuse of illegal substances by members of the Force, it disagrees with the spirit of the legislation when it comes to alcohol.
“Although the Union states that no employee shall report to any workplace under the influence of any alcohol, the consumption of alcohol is not illegal,” the Union said.
It also isn’t informed how the rule will be implemented by the administration of the Malta Police Force, “as the law is open to interpretation”.
“Why are police officers being treated differently from other workers?” the Union asks. “Are we going to sack officers because there may be traces of alcohol after attending a Police Christmas party?”
The concerns about the alcohol tests had been raised to Hon. Minister Dr. Byron Camilleri, whom the Union requested a meeting with to discuss the legislation, but its pleas went unanswered.
The Union hopes it will get the opportunity to have meaningful consultation before the policy will be drafted.
