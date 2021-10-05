Malta Police Union Disagrees With Testing Officers For Alcohol: ‘Consumption Is Not Illegal’

The Malta Police Union disagrees with the new policy that will have police officers undergo drug and alcohol tests as of next year.

The Union issued a statement, saying that, although it agrees with any drug test to detect any abuse of illegal substances by members of the Force, it disagrees with the spirit of the legislation when it comes to alcohol.

“Although the Union states that no employee shall report to any workplace under the influence of any alcohol, the consumption of alcohol is not illegal,” the Union said.