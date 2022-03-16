‘Malta Too Gorgeous To Be Fat’: British TV Star Vows To Dethrone Malta As Most Obese Country In Europe

Outspoken British TV sensation Steve Miller has heard of Malta’s status as the Fattest Country in Europe. And it’s news he doesn’t like. Not one bit. Known for his role on the hit TV show ‘Fat Families’, Miller has now embarked on a personal mission that could see Malta dethroned from its title. His no-nonsense, straight-talking approach to weight loss on TV has won the hearts of many fans. Now, he’s got his eyes set on Malta. “Malta is the most beautiful country in Europe, and it is being spoilt by a reputation for being too fat,” Miller told Lovin Malta. “Yes, I use the word fat because euphemisms do nothing but hide the grim health realities of obesity.”

“Loving people means you have to be tough at times, but it always comes from the heart,” he added. In his view, the assault on nation-wide obesity does not come from not knowing what to eat. Rather, it comes from lacking the right mindset and motivation to eat less, eat better, and move more. Luckily for us, mindset and motivation are precisely what Miller is all about.