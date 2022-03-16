‘Malta Too Gorgeous To Be Fat’: British TV Star Vows To Dethrone Malta As Most Obese Country In Europe
Outspoken British TV sensation Steve Miller has heard of Malta’s status as the Fattest Country in Europe. And it’s news he doesn’t like. Not one bit.
Known for his role on the hit TV show ‘Fat Families’, Miller has now embarked on a personal mission that could see Malta dethroned from its title.
His no-nonsense, straight-talking approach to weight loss on TV has won the hearts of many fans. Now, he’s got his eyes set on Malta.
“Malta is the most beautiful country in Europe, and it is being spoilt by a reputation for being too fat,” Miller told Lovin Malta. “Yes, I use the word fat because euphemisms do nothing but hide the grim health realities of obesity.”
“Loving people means you have to be tough at times, but it always comes from the heart,” he added.
In his view, the assault on nation-wide obesity does not come from not knowing what to eat. Rather, it comes from lacking the right mindset and motivation to eat less, eat better, and move more.
Luckily for us, mindset and motivation are precisely what Miller is all about.
Many may remember Miller from his role as the presenter on ‘Fat Families’, a hit documentary/reality show that aired in the UK in 2010.
The show had Miller help many overweight families drop the number on their scales by changing their lifestyles and eating habits.
After having spent a day with the family, Miller would identify what habits were holding them back, by observing what the family would normally eat in a single day.
He would spend the rest of the week modifying their home, all the while motivating them to continue their weight loss journey.
Families would then be given nine weeks to continue their weight loss with a little more freedom, depending on the goals Miller would have set out, specifically, for them.
Aside from his role on the show, he also presented a TV series in the Netherlands, and is the published author of a range of books including ‘Steve Miller’s Slimming Secrets’.
As an author, he regularly contributed to the Daily Express Online and has been featured by the Daily Mail, The Sun, and Daily Mirror, amongst others.
Later, he Co-founded the Hypno-ANtiDepressant and the Hypno-AntiAnxitey; societies that support those with emotional eating issues triggered by depression and anxiety.
He is now bringing his talents to Malta, his favourite country, on a new venture that could see Malta’s skyrocketing obesity rate come to a grinding halt.
With over a quarter of the Maltese adult population over 15 years is classified as obese, it could be welcome news for the country.
