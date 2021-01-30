MaltaPost Celebrates COVID-19 Frontliners With Striking Stamp Collection
MaltaPost has paid tribute to healthcare workers on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 with a striking new stamp collection.
“This set is dedicated to the nurses, carers, doctors and other hospital staff who quarantined with their patients, who missed out on their personal life to ensure the safety and quality of care of their patients during the pandemic. The issue is also dedicated to all the workers in the essential services,” MaltaPost wrote, unveiling the pieces.
The set of three stamps called “Healthcare Heroes” feature painted portraits of tired but courageous faces of healthcare workers, all donning masks. The two women were painted by Madeline Gera, while the man was painted by Andrew Micallef.
As of today, you can purchase the collection or send post with these little odes to those still fighting to keep us safe. You can buy them at any MaltaPost outlet across the islands or online here.
