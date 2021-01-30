MaltaPost Celebrates COVID-19 Frontliners With Striking Stamp Collection

MaltaPost has paid tribute to healthcare workers on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 with a striking new stamp collection.

“This set is dedicated to the nurses, carers, doctors and other hospital staff who quarantined with their patients, who missed out on their personal life to ensure the safety and quality of care of their patients during the pandemic. The issue is also dedicated to all the workers in the essential services,” MaltaPost wrote, unveiling the pieces.