Maltese Drivers Paid €1 Million In Fines For Using Their Phone On The Road

€971,781.52 in fines were paid by Maltese drivers caught using their mobile phones whilst driving in 2021.

The sum was revealed in a parliamentary question asked by PN MP Ivan Bartolo to Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, who said that 9,599 contraventions were issued to drivers caught in the act.

The figures indicate an increase in the number of people using their phones on the road, considering how in 2021, LovinMalta had reported that 8,013 fines were issued to motorists for the act. And that was over a span of almost two years.

This means that while 11 people per day were fined from January 2020 till November 2021, today the number stands at roughly 26 fines per day.