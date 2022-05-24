Maltese Drivers Paid €1 Million In Fines For Using Their Phone On The Road
€971,781.52 in fines were paid by Maltese drivers caught using their mobile phones whilst driving in 2021.
The sum was revealed in a parliamentary question asked by PN MP Ivan Bartolo to Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, who said that 9,599 contraventions were issued to drivers caught in the act.
The figures indicate an increase in the number of people using their phones on the road, considering how in 2021, LovinMalta had reported that 8,013 fines were issued to motorists for the act. And that was over a span of almost two years.
This means that while 11 people per day were fined from January 2020 till November 2021, today the number stands at roughly 26 fines per day.
Fines for using a phone while driving currently stand at €100, but motorists can also be penalised with up to six penalty points on their driver’s license.
A full driving license is revoked if at any time during any period of twelve months, its holder accumulates in aggregate twelve penalty points or more.
According to Malta’s National Statistics Office (NSO), car accidents shot up 16.6% between 2020 and 2021 and the trend appears to keep on climbing.
Do you think Malta has a problem with reckless driving?